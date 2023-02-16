LuLu Walkathon on 19 Feb Heralds Sustainability Message

Around 10,000 people expected to participate in the annual LuLu Walkathon, which will be held on Sunday, February 19, in Dubai and Al Ain. This event is back after a brief hiatus caused by the pandemic. It supports the vision of UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to prioritize sustainable development on the country’s growth agenda.

The Walkathon promises a day of fun activities for participants, including a yoga session, a fitness class, and Zumba dancing. Indian Bollywood actor and fitness icon Dino Morea will also be on hand to meet and greet participants. Each participant will receive a kit with a t-shirt and water. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Al Safa Park in Dubai and LuLu Hypermarket Kuwaitat in Al Ain.

In addition to promoting sustainability, the event features various activities such as cancer screenings, health checks, product samples, Gift Hampers, refreshments, African drummers, and Russian and Indian dances.

“Sustainability is one of the fundamental building blocks of development around the world that will ensure the wellbeing of our planet and our future generations,” Mr. Salim M.A., Director of LuLu Group International, states: “As a UAE-born company with a strong brand, LuLu has made it a priority to educate citizens about sustainability as a key component of progress. The annual LuLu Walkathon provides a platform for the community to participate and embrace this message for the benefit of all’.

The event is supported by Burjeel Hospital, which offers free medical check-ups to participants, and is sponsored by P&G, Transmed, Lifebuoy, Rexona, AXE, Clear, Nivea, and Henkel.

Registration is FREE at all Lulu stores and via Lulu website link:

https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/lulu-walkathon-2023