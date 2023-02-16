Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jilted ex-girlfriend’s false sexual assault charges backfire

Staff Report

A case heard by a Dubai court exposed false sexual assault accusations of a woman against his former boyfriend.

The Dubai Public Prosecution delved into her claims and found that she had fabricated the allegations to get back at her former beau after their failed romance.

The man defended himself by citing the woman’s ill temper and aggressive conduct. He revealed that the woman had claimed to be pregnant with his child as part of a plan to reunite with him, before admitting it was a ruse.

The woman’s deceitful actions backfired when the Misdemeanor Court sentenced her to three years in prison, deportation, and a fine of AED1,000.

She sought recourse and the Court of Appeal revoked the prison term and dismissed the deportation order.

