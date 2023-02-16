Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT News

Dubai-based Pinay shares how candles, flowers, and a special dinner keep her Valentine’s Day tradition alive

Lorgie Vergara Asaad, a resident of Dubai originally from Roxas City, Capiz, shared with The Filipino Times how she and her husband traditionally spends Valentine’s Day with elaborate decor.

According to Lorgie, they decorate the house with candles, balloons, and flowers to make the evening special.

In the photos that she shared, you can see how intricate the dining set ups are which she personally arranges.

Lorgie believes that it is important to celebrate special occasions like Valentine’s Day as it is a way to show love and appreciation to your partner.

Lorgie also shared some advice on how to make a marriage work.

According to her, it is important to communicate openly and honestly with your partner, and to always strive to give your better half the very best of yourself.

“In every day, always strive to give your better half the very best of yourself, not what’s left over after you have given your best to everyone,” she said.

Lorgie shared that she met her husband through a dear friend, and what makes their marriage special is the genuine love that he inspires in her.

“I love being married to my best friend,” she said.

When asked about what message she would like to give to those looking for love in Dubai, Lorgie emphasized the importance of finding someone who will catch you.

“Everybody is looking for that elusive one true love,” she said, adding that true love is so precious that it is important to learn to keep it once you find it.

Lorgie also advised against settling for someone who treats you like you’re ordinary, saying “never love anybody who treats you like you’re ordinary.”

In the end, Lorgie’s message is clear: true love is precious and should be cherished, and celebrating special occasions like Valentine’s Day is a way to show your love and appreciation for your partner.

