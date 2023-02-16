Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu airport hailed as best airport in Asia- Routes Awards

Image from PropertyGuru on Facebook

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has been named as the best airport in the Asia Pacific region for the under five million passengers category.

The ranking was made by the aviation networking firm Routes Online in its Airline and Destination Marketing for the Under 5M Passengers category during the annual Routes’ Awards held in Chiang Mai, Thailand last Feb. 15.

The company commended MCIA’s operators’ efforts in airline and destination marketing in order to support airline partners as well as addressing demand for air services.

This is not the first time the Cebu airport gained recognition in the international scene.

The MCIA’s terminal 2 also bagged the World Architecture Festival in the Completed Buildings-Transport category.

Apart from the MCIA, the country’s Department of Tourism (DOT) also won in the Routes Awards 2023 for the Destination Category.

“It has done this through marketing efforts locally and globally, regional travel exchanges and business-to-business meetings, joint campaigns, international roadshows, and familiarisation tours for agents and media,” it added.

