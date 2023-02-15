Girl accidentally swiped right on dating app, now happily married

Finding love can be unpredictable and unexpected, as is the case for Dubai-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Terraine Anne Tolentino and her husband Jepoy Tolentino.

Their love story began with an accidental swipe right on the widely-used dating application, Tinder.

Terraine, a 30-year-old lead graphic designer from Manila, came to Dubai in 2016 heartbroken.

She joined Tinder out of boredom, not expecting to find love on the app. As fate would have it, she accidentally swiped right on Jepoy’s profile.

Little did she know that accidentally swiping right would change her life forever.

She didn’t pay much attention to it at first, but Jepoy, a 32-year-old designer and graphic machine operator from Pampanga, noticed that she had listed “Mobile Legends” in her bio and messaged her.

“Di ko naman pinansin since di ko naman alam na mag coconnect kami. Sabi nya nag swipe right din sya kasi nakita nya na nasa bio ko yung Mobile Legends. Then he messaged me first. We’re talking for a month without malisya, until one day umamin sya sakin na ako yung ‘ideal girl’ nya. Started with one hello then the rest is history,” she recalled.

Despite their initial doubts, Terraine and Jepoy hit it off and started dating.

Their conversations started out as casual and friendly, with no expectations of anything more. But as they got to know each other, they realized that they had a connection that could not be ignored.

Today, they are happily married for almost 6 years.

“What I like most about him is he is consistent and sobrang maalaga. He cooks for me and takes care of me like a princess,” shared Terraine.

Dubai is a special place for the couple as it is where their love story began. From humble beginnings, they built their lives together in the city.

“We built our lives here from bedspace to bedroom and to a studio unit. Talagang dinaanan po namin lahat ng hirap at sarap dito sa Dubai. And we’re thankful for that experiences,” she said.

Their journey was not without challenges, including a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2019.

However, they remained strong in their faith and continued to pray for a child.

“It was heartbreaking for us,” said Terraine.

As they celebrate their love this Valentine’s Day, Terraine and Jepoy have something extra special to look forward to as they are expecting their first child.

Their story is a testament to the power of fate and the possibility of finding love on a swipe.

“Nagkakilala po kami online ng husband ko, who would have thought na we will find each other there. Sa dami ng manloloko ngayon, naka chamba kami na makilala ang isa’t isa,” she said.

Their unexpected love story serves as a reminder that sometimes the most beautiful things in life come from the most unexpected places.

