FIFA names Saudi Arabia as host of 2023 Club World Cup

Saudi Arabia has been unanimously chosen to host the 2023 Club World Cup on December 12-22 2023.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi Sports Minister, expressed his excitement and gratitude for being given the opportunity to host the tournament.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “We are honored and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading football clubs and their fans to Saudi Arabia. Many fans will have recently witnessed our ability as a nation to compete at the highest possible level on the pitch. Now we have the chance to prove we are also world-class hosts off it. We look forward to showcasing our genuine love of the game and our desire to be a force for good.”

According to Al Faisal, Saudi Arabia will prove to be a world-class host for the event, just as it showed its abilities on the pitch during the World Cup last year.

He believes that hosting international sports events is an excellent way to inspire young people and create new connections and relationships. He is confident that the tournament will be a force for good.

The event will feature seven teams and will take place on December 12. As with previous editions, the Champions League winners and the South American champions will only enter at the semi-final stage.

FIFA has also confirmed that the new 32-team tournament, as proposed by its president Gianni Infantino, will begin in the summer of 2025.

The hosting of the 2023 Club World Cup by Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for Saudi. It demonstrates the nation’s growing influence in the world of football, and its commitment to promoting the sport across the Middle East.