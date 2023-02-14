Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate love and affection. But, with busy schedules and other responsibilities, it’s easy to forget about it until the last minute. If you find yourself in this predicament, don’t fret. There are plenty of last-minute ideas to make your loved one feel special and loved.

Give a thoughtful gift

Firstly, you can surprise your partner with a thoughtful gift. It doesn’t have to be extravagant or expensive, but something that shows you put effort and thought into it. For instance, you can create a customized photo album or scrapbook of your favorite memories together. This will show your partner how much you cherish your time together.

No time for DIY? Al Maya Supermarket has got your back covered. Until today, February 14th, Al Maya Supermarket will be offering a range of products including chocolates, flowers, and gift baskets, making it easier and more affordable for customers, like you, to show you love and affection.

2. Give him or her quality time

You can enjoy a good quality time by taking your bun-in-a-million shot at experiencing the happiest spot in town for all your bao at Baofriend.

Baofriend is offering a Special Set Menu for only AED 199 this Valentine’s Day.

3. Prepare a home-cooked meal

Another idea is to prepare a home-cooked meal. Instead of going out for dinner, you can whip up a delicious meal in the comfort of your own home. You can make your partner’s favorite dish or try something new together. Setting the table with candles and flowers will add a romantic touch to the meal.

If cooking isn’t your forte, you can always opt for a romantic night in.

4. Take her to prom

Yes, you’ve read that right! A restaurant in Dubai is offering a prom-themed Valentine’s Gala Dinner tonight.

Have her dressed up like a Prom Queen/King and take him/her to an exhilarating night at Radisson Blu. They are offering a special dinner buffet with fun couple games such as paper dance, a Truth or Dare booth with a lie detector test and enjoy various entertaining performances.

As a valued reader, you get to enjoy a Special Buy 1, Take 1 Offer by simply using the code: #TFTFoodTrip @RADISSONBLUDXB.

5. Write a heartfelt letter

Not a fan of dates? You can write a heartfelt letter expressing your love and appreciation for your partner. It may seem old-fashioned, but a heartfelt letter can go a long way in showing your partner how much you care. Write down all the reasons why you love them and how they make your life better.

To make it more romantic, set the mood with dim lighting and soft music. You can also watch a romantic movie or play board games together. Don’t forget to snuggle up and enjoy each other’s company.

Finally, you can always surprise your partner with a last-minute trip or getaway. It doesn’t need to be today but you can always give a note stating your traveled promise of confirm a flexi travel booking that you can schedule any time. Traveling is a chance to explore new places and create more memories together.

It may be easy to forget about Valentine’s Day until the last minute. But, with a little creativity and effort, you can still make your loved one feel special and loved.

From thoughtful gifts to romantic dinners, there are plenty of last-minute ideas to choose from. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, and showing your partner how much you care is the ultimate goal. So, take a deep breath, choose one of these ideas, and show your partner how much you love them.