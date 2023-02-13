Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAL extends free shuttle service program

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Philippine Airlines has announced that it will extend its Free Shuttle Service Program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until April 30, 2023.

The complimentary shuttle service for eligible passengers coming from Abu Dhabi – with flights headed to Manila was first launched by the airlines last January 16, 2023.

To be eligible for the service, passengers must hold valid tickets with certain fare brands and must register for the shuttle service as soon as their ticket is issued.

The registration cut-off is three days before the flight, and the service is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passengers traveling with Philippine Airlines and holding valid tickets with specific fare brands are eligible for the complimentary shuttle service.

To access this free shuttle program, passengers must register as soon as their ticket is confirmed as the shuttle service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The form will require the passenger’s complete name, ticket number, email address, mobile number and flight date.

For passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Dubai International Airport, the cut-off for registration is three days before the flight, with a deadline of 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00 PM (Philippine Time).

Register at: https://bit.ly/PALShuttleRegDXB

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OnStar x Lighthouse Arabia 2

OnStar and The LightHouse Arabia launch support platform for road traffic accident victims featuring an innovative guided experience and open webinars

4 hours ago
优胜奖 5 对 5 Christopher C. Comeso 菲律宾 HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI NEXT IMAGE 2022 Winners Announced: Works of UAE photographers showcasing the beauty and diversity of the region shine among winners

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 3

PNP, Interpol to strengthen operations against “white collar” crimes

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2

World leaders express solidarity with Türkiye after massive earthquakes

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button