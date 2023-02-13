PAL extends free shuttle service program

Philippine Airlines has announced that it will extend its Free Shuttle Service Program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until April 30, 2023.

The complimentary shuttle service for eligible passengers coming from Abu Dhabi – with flights headed to Manila was first launched by the airlines last January 16, 2023.

To be eligible for the service, passengers must hold valid tickets with certain fare brands and must register for the shuttle service as soon as their ticket is issued.

The registration cut-off is three days before the flight, and the service is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passengers traveling with Philippine Airlines and holding valid tickets with specific fare brands are eligible for the complimentary shuttle service.

To access this free shuttle program, passengers must register as soon as their ticket is confirmed as the shuttle service operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

The form will require the passenger’s complete name, ticket number, email address, mobile number and flight date.

For passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Dubai International Airport, the cut-off for registration is three days before the flight, with a deadline of 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00 PM (Philippine Time).

Register at: https://bit.ly/PALShuttleRegDXB