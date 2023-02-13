‘Gayuma’ or love potions in high demand in Quiapo, Manila

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and love potions and anti-love potions are flying off the shelves in Quiapo, Manila.

According to a report by Jonathan Andal in Unang Balita, vendors are reporting an increase in demand for these products as the day of love approaches.

As the desire for love and affection intensifies, many are turning to love potions to find their soulmate. A bottle of love potion, which contains seven different types of plants and folded paper with Latin prayers, can be purchased for PHP 500.

Tatay Ruben, a love potion vendor with almost four decades of experience in Quiapo, suggests keeping the potion in one’s pocket and pressing it to release its fragrance when the desired person is near. The fragrance is then applied to the person to be charmed, to make sure they can smell it.

Alongside the love potions, anti-love potions are also in high demand.

These potions, which contain herbs, animal tails, and other plants, are priced at PHP 500 per bottle. These products are sought by those looking to ward off unwanted advances or to break a current relationship.

However, not everyone in Quiapo believes in the power of love potions.

Tatay Ruben warns against succumbing to dangerous methods and reminds customers that love should come naturally and not through forced means.

Whether one believes in their power or not, ‘gayuma’ remains one of the best-sellers in Quiapo every Valentine’s Day.