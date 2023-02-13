Chinese ship blinds PH Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal incident

A Chinese Coast Guard ship has used a military grade laser towards Philippine Coast Guard vessel assisting a resupply mission of the Philippine Navy to Ayungin Shoal.

The PH Coast Guard reported that the incident took place on February 6. Authorities identified the Chinese vessel with bow number 5205 and was seen approximately 4 nautical miles away from the Philippines’ BRP Malapascua, which was going to the Ayungin Shoal.

The Chinese vessel then flashed a green light twice which caused temporary blindness to the crew of the Philippine ship.

“The Chinese vessel also made dangerous maneuvers by approaching about 150 yards from the vessel’s starboard side,” the PCG noted.

The BRP Malapascua then changed its course and went to a different route to continue its resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

“The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea,” the PCG noted.

This was not the first incident involving Chinese Coast Guard vessel against a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

“The CCG 5205 removed the cover of her 70 mm naval armament when BRP Teresa Magbanua came close to Ayungin Shoal at a distance of 2.5NM,” the PCG added.

“The said CCG ship, together with the two Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) and CCG 5102, formed a 13NM-radius blockade with the grounded (Philippine Navy) vessel as its reference to prevent Philippine government ships from reaching the AFP troops,” it added.

“The PCG will continue to exercise due diligence in protecting the country’s territorial integrity against foreign aggression,” said PCG Commandant Artemio Abu.