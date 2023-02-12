Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’S HELPING HAND: 117 tonnes of relief supplies sent to Türkiye, Syria

Photo courtesy of WAM

Since Monday, the UAE has sent 117 tons of relief supplies to Syria and Türkiye as part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2” for earthquake victims in the two countries.

These include 97 tons of foodstuffs, 20 tons of medical supplies, and 696 tents to shelter the affected people via cargo flights to Syria and Turkey that totaled 36 to date.

Photo courtesy of WAM

Using sophisticated tools and equipment, the Emirati search and rescue crews are moving on with their mission to save people buried beneath the wreckage.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has risen to more than 29,000.
In Türkiye, the death toll has risen to 24,617, while more than 4,500 people have been killed in Syria.

Photo courtesy of WAM

