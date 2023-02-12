Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE sets up mobile field hospital in Turkey to help treat earthquake victims

The UAE has begun the construction of a mobile field hospital in Gaziantep’s İslahiye district in Türkiye to help treat earthquake victims.

The hospital will be equipped with the latest medical technology and will be staffed by experienced medical professionals.

The hospital will be provide emergency and operations rooms, intensive care units, CT scans, and sterilization facilities.

The initiative will be spearheaded by search and rescue teams of the “Gallant Knight / 2” Operation.
In the second phase, the hospital will expand its services to include a laboratory, X-ray facility, pharmacy, dental department, outpatient clinics, and inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds.

A team of 15 doctors from various specialties, 60 nurses, and medical equipment technicians will be supervising the hospital’s operations, while qualified Emirati cadres will provide medical support.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need, highlighting the country’s commitment to promoting international cooperation in times of crisis.

