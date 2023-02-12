Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Former OFW and single parent plans to use lottery winnings for business and children’s education

Screengrab from the PCSO lottery announcement last February 1, 2023

Two lucky individuals who recently won separate Lotto draws have announced their plans to use their winnings to start a small business and pay for their children’s education.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), a former migrant worker from Makati City claimed half of the PHP73 million jackpot of the Feb. 1 Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, which had the winning combination 37-29-42-21-27-05.

On the other hand, a 57-year-old solo parent from Lipa City, Batangas finally claimed half of the PHP5.9 million jackpot prize of the 6/42 Lotto jackpot, drawn on Nov. 8, 2022, with the combination 09-06-29-07-05-19.

The winner from Makati City, who has been a Lotto player for many years, shared that he always uses the same numbers, which he keeps in his wallet, whenever he places a bet.

He says that he’s happy but nervous about his win and hopes to use the opportunity to tell the whole country that the Lotto is real and someone will win.

On the other hand, the winner from Lipa City, who is a single parent, plans to use her winnings to pay for her children’s education and build a home for her family.

She has been playing the Lotto for 20 years and is grateful to the PCSO for the hope and charity services that the agency provides to the public.

The winners both appealed to the public to continue patronizing PCSO games, which help generate funds for health programs, medical assistance, and charities.

The PCSO also reminded the public that prizes over PHP10,000 are subject to a 20% tax, as provided by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

To claim their winnings, the winners must write their names and sign at the back of the winning ticket, and present two government-issued IDs.

