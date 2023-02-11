UAE team rescues 2 victims 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck both Syria and Turkey, the UAE has deployed its search and rescue teams to help contain the fallout. The ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation, which consists of 134 rescuers and specialized equipment, has been working tirelessly to save people trapped under the rubble in the affected areas.

“Emirati search and rescue squads succeeded in saving two people in Türkiye as part of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation to support the victims of the recent earthquake. The first was an 11-year-old child, while the second was a man between 50s or 60s,” WAM reported.

The two survivors who had been trapped for nearly 120 hours. The survivors have been successfully treated and are currently in good health.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence praised the efforts of the UAE’s rescue teams, who were among the first to arrive at the quake-struck sites.

According to a report by WAM, this is “a testament to their rapid response in cases of natural disasters, which is further supported by the diverse forms of aid that the UAE provides, to meet the needs determined based on fast-paced evaluations of the situation and relevant developments.”

The Joint Operations Command stated that their search and rescue teams will continue to work tirelessly to save as many people as possible in the aftermath of this tragedy.