Survey says 3 out 10 Filipinos have experienced unrequited love

According to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey (SWS), three out of every ten adult Filipinos had experienced unrequited love.

Despite this, the majority of Filipinos believe their love life to be quite satisfactory, with 57% saying they are “very happy” and 25% saying they “could be happier.” 17% of those polled said they have no romantic life.

The survey was conducted through the use of a questionnaire, asking respondents to describe their love lives using the options of “very happy,” “could be happier,” or “no love life.”

Additionally, the survey also asked participants whether they have experienced unrequited love, to which 3 out of 10 answered “yes.”

The SWS survey also showed that 1 out of 3 or 33% of Pinoys confessed their love for a friend. The survey revealed that men have higher experience of confessing their feelings (40%) than among women (25%).

For those who confessed their love to a friend, the results showed that a significant percentage of them had experienced unrequited love. To number shows 50% of those confessors experienced unrequited love.

The SWS survey was done face-to-face last December 10-14, 2022.