Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Survey says 3 out 10 Filipinos have experienced unrequited love

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 19 hours ago

According to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey (SWS), three out of every ten adult Filipinos had experienced unrequited love.

Despite this, the majority of Filipinos believe their love life to be quite satisfactory, with 57% saying they are “very happy” and 25% saying they “could be happier.” 17% of those polled said they have no romantic life.

The survey was conducted through the use of a questionnaire, asking respondents to describe their love lives using the options of “very happy,” “could be happier,” or “no love life.”

Additionally, the survey also asked participants whether they have experienced unrequited love, to which 3 out of 10 answered “yes.”

SWS

The SWS survey also showed that 1 out of 3 or 33% of Pinoys confessed their love for a friend. The survey revealed that men have higher experience of confessing their feelings (40%) than among women (25%).

For those who confessed their love to a friend, the results showed that a significant percentage of them had experienced unrequited love. To number shows 50% of those confessors experienced unrequited love.

The SWS survey was done face-to-face last December 10-14, 2022.

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 19 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS survivor

UAE team rescues 2 victims 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

12 hours ago
TFT Watchlist

2 Days Left: Nominate exceptional OFW Engineers and Architects for The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards Today!

16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 11 at 2.58.45 PM

BOC chief sacked, reinstated Sebastian as head of DA

16 hours ago
TFT NEWS free burger

Restaurant swaps ex photos for free burgers on Valentine’s Day

18 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button