The Philippines President’s office, Malacañang, has made two significant changes in its leadership on Friday, February 10.

The head of the Bureau of Customs, Yogi Filemon Ruiz, was removed from his post and replaced with Bienvenido Rubio. Meanwhile, Leocadio Sebastian, a previously suspended DA Undersecretary, was reinstated to his position as Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development.

The Presidential Communications Office announced the appointment of Bienvenido Rubio as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Customs. The reason for the change was not specified, but Rubio has outlined his priorities for the role in a recent statement.

Rubio, who previously held the position of director of the BOC Port Operations Service and served as the acting head of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group, aims to surpass revenue targets, streamline trade procedures, combat smuggling, and boost morale among the bureau’s employees.

In his statement, Rubio pledged to utilize his expertise in intelligence and investigation to enhance the bureau’s efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, including those related to agricultural products and illegal drugs. He also aims to create a healthier trade environment that will contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

Rubio has a degree in Political Science from Ateneo de Manila University and a Juris Doctor degree from San Beda College of Law and San Sebastian College of Law.

On the other hand, Leocadio Sebastian was reinstated as Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development.

In his new role, Sebastian will represent the President and concurrent Agriculture Secretary in all rice-related matters, including the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Program Steering Committee, Philippine Rice Research Institute Board of Directors, National Food Authority Council, National Irrigation Administration Board of Trustees, and International Rice Research Institute Board of Trustees.

Sebastian will lead the development of the rice industry by formulating operational plans, overseeing the execution of related policies, programs, and projects, and ensuring the implementation of the Rice Industry Roadmap.

Despite a record high palay production of 19.96 million metric tons in 2021, the palay production decreased to 19.76 million metric tons last year. Sebastian had previously resigned during a controversy surrounding the issuance of a sugar importation order in August of last year, but President Marcos did not accept his resignation and cleared him of wrongdoing, along with other agriculture officials, on December 29.

The Office of the President merely admonished them to be more cautious in the performance of their duties.

In conclusion, Malacañang believes that the changes in leadership in the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Agriculture show the Philippines’ government’s commitment to improving the country’s trade and agriculture industries.

With Bienvenido Rubio’s aim to streamline trade procedures, combat smuggling, and create a healthier trade environment, and Leocadio Sebastian’s aim to develop the rice industry, it will be interesting to see the results of these changes in the near future.