Turkiye-Syria death toll from devastating quake now over 20,000

The death toll continues to rise in the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake that shook Turkiye and Syria, claiming the lives of over 20,000 as of Friday, February 10.

One of the recent miraculous rescues was that of a 2-year-old boy who got trapped underneath the rubble for over 79 hours, as per reports from Reuters.

Thousands of others, however, weren’t as fortunate as Turkiye had already reported over 17,000 deaths, while Syria has passed over 3,000 as of posting time.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of residents and expats have been left homeless in the middle of the winter season, making it harder for survivors. Dozens who apartments were destroyed during the quake found themselves in makeshift shelters at supermarkets, mosques, roadsides, and are hoping to get aid in the form of food, water, and heating.

A preliminary report from Turkey’s Bogazici University estimates that 4 out of 10 buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the quake, are damaged.