Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Turkiye-Syria death toll from devastating quake now over 20,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

The death toll continues to rise in the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake that shook Turkiye and Syria, claiming the lives of over 20,000 as of Friday, February 10.

One of the recent miraculous rescues was that of a 2-year-old boy who got trapped underneath the rubble for over 79 hours, as per reports from Reuters.

Thousands of others, however, weren’t as fortunate as Turkiye had already reported over 17,000 deaths, while Syria has passed over 3,000 as of posting time.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of residents and expats have been left homeless in the middle of the winter season, making it harder for survivors. Dozens who apartments were destroyed during the quake found themselves in makeshift shelters at supermarkets, mosques, roadsides, and are hoping to get aid in the form of food, water, and heating.

A preliminary report from Turkey’s Bogazici University estimates that 4 out of 10 buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the quake, are damaged.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS AUH POLICE CAR

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of distracted driving

5 hours ago
X7a Lifestyle Silver 1920 1080 A

HONOR Launches HONOR X7a With a Massive 6000mAh Battery

8 hours ago
11km highway abu dhabi

LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens brand-new 11km highway

11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 10 at 10.46.15 AM

Woman declared dead found alive inside body bag in Iowa

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button