Marcos mourns death of 2 Pinoys in Turkey

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his sympathies over the death of two Filipinos in the powerful magnitude 7.8 quake in Turkey.

“It is with deep regret that we learn of the passing of two Filipinos in the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Türkiye [Turkey],” Marcos said in a tweet.

“The Philippine Embassy continues to work tirelessly to verify any and all information on Filipinos affected by the quake,” the President added.

The Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye has confirmed that two Filipinos died from the quake that hit the country on Monday.

“It is with deepest regret that the embassy must inform the public of the passing of two Filipinos, both earlier reported to be missing in Antakya,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The embassy and the consulate general express their deepest condolences and are in coordination with the victims’ families in both the Philippines and in Türkiye,” it added.

The embassy also confirmed reports that a Filipino earlier said to be missing in Antakya was found alive.

The DFA added that 34 Filipino evacuees, their spouses and children, are on the way to Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

Another embassy team is set to continue its mission from Mersin in southern Turkey to check on other Filipinos who need assistance or evacuation to safer areas.

It said it will continue leading the Philippine team in charge of relief, rescue and evacuation operations in Türkiye to account for all Filipinos in affected regions.

The death toll in the quake has breached 21,000, making it one of the most deadly and powerful quakes in recent history.