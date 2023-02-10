LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens brand-new 11km highway

Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to easier access to and from Al Reem Island, Umm Yifeenah Island and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, with the opening of the new 11km superhighway in the capital.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, led the inauguration of the new road.

The project is anticipated to ease motorists’ journey within the city as it could potentially accommodate 6,000 journeys per hour in each direction. In addition, the project also includes both cycling and walking paths, as well as bike rentals in the emirate’s push for sustainable transportation facilities.

“We are proud to complete this landmark project, which reflects the leadership’s vision to provide world-class infrastructure, enhance community welfare, and offer a business-friendly environment that ensures the best possible quality of life for the emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.