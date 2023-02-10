Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens brand-new 11km highway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now look forward to easier access to and from Al Reem Island, Umm Yifeenah Island and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, with the opening of the new 11km superhighway in the capital.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, led the inauguration of the new road.

The project is anticipated to ease motorists’ journey within the city as it could potentially accommodate 6,000 journeys per hour in each direction. In addition, the project also includes both cycling and walking paths, as well as bike rentals in the emirate’s push for sustainable transportation facilities.

“We are proud to complete this landmark project, which reflects the leadership’s vision to provide world-class infrastructure, enhance community welfare, and offer a business-friendly environment that ensures the best possible quality of life for the emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS AUH POLICE CAR

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of distracted driving

5 hours ago
X7a Lifestyle Silver 1920 1080 A

HONOR Launches HONOR X7a With a Massive 6000mAh Battery

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 10 at 10.46.15 AM

Woman declared dead found alive inside body bag in Iowa

11 hours ago
AIRLIFT UAE SYRIA TURKIYE 2

UAE to send 22 aid planes carrying 640 tons of relief supplies for Turkiye-Syria quake victims

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button