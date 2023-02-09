Cebu hotel offers five-day break up leaves for employees

A hotel in Cebu acknowledges the difficulties of undergoing a bad break up which may affect a worker’s productivity. Cebu Century Plaza Hotel has started offering this year a five-day break up leave for its brokenhearted employees.

Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ricardo Dublado said that the idea came from his personal experiences.

He also said that he also had a bad break up in 2018 that affected his work according to his interview with GMA News.

“Ako mismo galing po ako sa isang breakup o bad relationships, and for sure, affected ‘yung work ko,” Dublado said.

“It comes from my personal experience po kasi ako po mismo, I’ve been through a lot of bad relationships tapos nagdu-duty po ako na medyo narag ako o lutang so it’s something that na-experience ko na dati,” he added.

Dublado said that he doesn’t want his employees to feel that their are being forced to work despite not being stable emotionally.

“I don’t want na ma-experience ng mga staff ko kasi for sure, ‘di sila productive sa mga trabaho nila so sayang din ‘yung araw,” he added.

Dublado said that even workers in probationary status are also entitled with the leave benefit.

The hotel owner said that employees are also entitled for another break up leave in the same year as long as it was from a different partner.

Employees availing the break up leaves will also have a facial beauty package which includes one facial and one body scrub with the hotel’s partner beauty clinic, Skin 911.

Apart from break up leaves, the company also offers birthday leaves with free cake and P2,00 cash.

“I always value mental health. Pinahalagaan ko talaga ‘yung tao kasi they work for you e. ‘Yung success mo, galing din ‘yun sa tao mo,” he said.