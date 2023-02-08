Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo pushes deployment ban anew of OFWs to Kuwait

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Senator Raffy Tulfo is calling for a serious consideration of a deployment ban for Filipino workers to Kuwait after a recent case of abuse was reported. Tulfo, the chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers, said that overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Myla Balbag was left paralyzed after jumping from the third floor of her employer’s house. Reports indicate that Balbag was caught dancing on the video sharing platform TikTok and was subsequently beaten by her employer.

In a statement, Tulfo expressed his concern for the welfare of Balbag and said that he is in close coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to monitor her condition. The recent case of abuse follows the death of another OFW, Jullebee Ranara, whose charred body was found in a desert last January 22.

Tulfo is proposing the creation of associations for both OFWs and their employers to meet regularly and address recurring issues, as well as to prevent further abuse. The senator is also pushing for a tighter screening process on foreign employers, including the submission of a police record and a neuro-psychiatric exam to ensure that they are mentally stable. Tulfo believes that a pre-engagement orientation for foreign employers is also necessary to educate them about respecting Philippine culture and tradition.

However, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople said that they prefer to resolve labor migration issues in Kuwait through harmonious dialogue instead of imposing a deployment ban. The DMW undersecretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, also said that they are looking to revisit the bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait to further protect OFWs and to ensure that only reputable agencies can employ Filipino workers.

Despite these efforts, Tulfo remains firm in his stance and has already filed Senate Resolution No. 448, seeking to revisit, re-examine, and review the existing bilateral agreement and standard employment contract governing OFWs. The senator believes that the welfare of OFWs must be prioritized and that the government must take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

miracle baby SYRIA

WATCH: Newborn baby rescued from rubble after devastating Syria quake

4 seconds ago
iStock 483348551 1

Maid sentenced to prison for stealing jewelry, other valuables in Dubai

37 mins ago
joel villanueva

Villanueva calls for review of Philippine-Kuwait Labor Agreement

54 mins ago
Turkiye quake Anadolu Agency 2

PH Civil Defense to send personnel to quake-hit Turkiye

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button