Tulfo pushes deployment ban anew of OFWs to Kuwait

Senator Raffy Tulfo is calling for a serious consideration of a deployment ban for Filipino workers to Kuwait after a recent case of abuse was reported. Tulfo, the chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers, said that overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Myla Balbag was left paralyzed after jumping from the third floor of her employer’s house. Reports indicate that Balbag was caught dancing on the video sharing platform TikTok and was subsequently beaten by her employer.

In a statement, Tulfo expressed his concern for the welfare of Balbag and said that he is in close coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to monitor her condition. The recent case of abuse follows the death of another OFW, Jullebee Ranara, whose charred body was found in a desert last January 22.

Tulfo is proposing the creation of associations for both OFWs and their employers to meet regularly and address recurring issues, as well as to prevent further abuse. The senator is also pushing for a tighter screening process on foreign employers, including the submission of a police record and a neuro-psychiatric exam to ensure that they are mentally stable. Tulfo believes that a pre-engagement orientation for foreign employers is also necessary to educate them about respecting Philippine culture and tradition.

However, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople said that they prefer to resolve labor migration issues in Kuwait through harmonious dialogue instead of imposing a deployment ban. The DMW undersecretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, also said that they are looking to revisit the bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait to further protect OFWs and to ensure that only reputable agencies can employ Filipino workers.

Despite these efforts, Tulfo remains firm in his stance and has already filed Senate Resolution No. 448, seeking to revisit, re-examine, and review the existing bilateral agreement and standard employment contract governing OFWs. The senator believes that the welfare of OFWs must be prioritized and that the government must take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.