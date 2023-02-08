PH imposes targeted deployment ban to Kuwait

The Migrant Workers Department said that it will suspending the processing of contracts of Kuwait-bound first-time OFW domestic workers until more safeguards are in place for their protection and welfare

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said that the application of first-time migrant workers specifically for household services in Kuwait will be suspended until significant reforms have been made resulting from upcoming bilateral talks with the said country.

“Yung mga baguhan, never before nagwork as kasambahays abroad or yung nagwork as kasambahays pero hindi sa Kuwait ay kailangan maghintay muna dahil nais tiyakin ng department na may mas maayos na monitoring at mas mabilis na response system in place bago sila tumungo doon,” Ople said in a statement.

This targeted deployment ban was first revealed in a senate hearing on Wednesday.

“Hong Kong remains a strong alternative and is much nearer to home, and we also have Singapore where we have very good relations with our counterpart ministry,” Ople added.

The DMW chief hopes that significant changes can still be made to the existing bilateral labor agreement that the Philippines has with Kuwait.

“Why not just impose a total deployment ban? Because there are actual OFWs who have already worked in Kuwait for several years who still want to go back to their old employers or seek new ones. We have also been informed through diplomatic channels of the willingness of the Kuwait government to engage in bilateral labor talks. We are preparing well in advance for these talks, bringing with us an accumulation of abuse done over the years, hence the need for significant changes,” Ople said.

Senate Committee on Overeas Filipinos Chairperson Raffy Tulfo slammed the position of the Migrant Workers Department for not heeding the call to impose deployment ban to Kuwait following the death of Jullebee Ranara.

Tulfo admitted that he got offended with Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople’s decision over her proposal.

“Masama loob ko kay Sec. Toots Ople, I said I want a deployment ban. I was only suggesting. I don’t know bakit parang mas pinapaburan niya sa polisiya niya na matulungan ang recruitment agency,” Tulfo said.