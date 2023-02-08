Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Civil Defense to send personnel to quake-hit Turkiye

The Philippines Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is taking action in response to the recent earthquake that hit Türkiye. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which struck on Monday, resulted in over 3,000 casualties and thousands more injured. In response, the OCD is coordinating with other government agencies to deploy rescue personnel and equipment to assist the earthquake-hit country.

The Turkish Embassy in Manila formally requested assistance from the Philippines, in the form of emergency medical and urban search and rescue teams. OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno released a statement saying, “The Republic of the Philippines is one with the whole international community in extending its sympathies and condolences to the Republic of Türkiye. Our prayers are with those who are still missing as a result of this tragic event.”

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has assured the public that the earthquake will not have any impact on the Philippines, as the active fault that caused the earthquake is too far away and not connected to any of their active faults. Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Renato Solidum Jr., stated, “The earthquake in Turkey will not affect us.”

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) also expressed their condolences and support for the citizens of Türkiye and Syria who were affected by the disaster. OPAPRU chief Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement, “On behalf of the OPAPRU and His Excellency, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., and the Filipino people, I convey our deepest sympathies to the citizens of Türkiye and Syria who fell victim to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit yesterday, February 6, 2023.” He added that the Philippines is ready to assist Türkiye and Syria in any way possible.

Despite the tragedy, Nepomuceno reminded the public to stay prepared, alert and well-informed in case of any similar earthquakes that may occur in the Philippines. Galvez concluded by saying, “We shall continue to pray for the safety and protection of their people, as we stand united with other countries during this most difficult time.”

