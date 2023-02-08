“Parang ghost town na”: OFWs in Turkiye fear returning home after 7.7 magnitude quake

Several OFWs in Turkiye are reportedly afraid of returning homes in the country following the 7.7 magnitude quake that hit the country on Monday, February 6.

“Pahirapan kami makalabas papunta rito sa farm. Parang ghost town na ‘yung banda doon sa bahay namin kasi medyo parang natakot na ‘yung mga tao. Bumalik lang kami doon kumuha ng damit, pero ‘di rin kami pinagtagal kasi danger zone na nga,” a Filipina told GMA News.

Another Filipina Merel Demiezeren shared that the quake was the most powerful one she had experienced in 36 years.

“Sobrang nagulo kami sobrang nagulo kami. Ibang klaseng earthquake to eh. Before, walang nangyaring ganito sa Turkey. Sabi nila na sister ng brother-in-law ko ay nasa under the debris wala daw signal, walang balita,” Demirezen added.

Ambassador Maria Elena Algabre said that 248 Filipinos are in the affected areas. Two were reportedly injured but are now in safe condition.

“Yung may dalawa na takot sila, nakausap namin kahapon at the time we talked to them ang sabi nila nasa kotse sila. Yung iba naman, labas-masok sila sa building nila,” Algabre said.