Over 7,000 dead at devastating Turkiye-Syria quake

A series of powerful earthquakes have struck the regions of southern Turkiye and northern Syria, leaving a path of destruction and thousands of casualties in their wake. The death toll from the earthquakes, which struck early Monday morning, has risen to over 7,000, with many still unaccounted for and tens of thousands injured.

As search and rescue efforts continue, the situation has been complicated by several strong aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.7 temblor that struck on Tuesday. These aftershocks have made the search for survivors even more dangerous, as rescue workers race against time to try to find people trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

In response to the disaster, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency for three months across ten provinces in the affected region. Vice President Fuat Oktay has reported that 20,000 people are taking part in the rescue efforts, and that 8,000 have already been pulled from the rubble.

The international community has come together to assist in the relief effort, with aid material and rescue teams pouring into the region from around the world. Oktay stated that rescue teams from 14 countries are already in Turkiye and that teams from 70 more nations are expected to arrive as the day progresses.