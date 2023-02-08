Maid sentenced to prison for stealing jewelry, other valuables in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a previous ruling, sentencing a maid of Asian nationality to six months in prison for theft.

The case dates back to July 2022, when the maid’s employer filed a police report claiming that she had stolen valuable items from his villa.

Upon investigation, the staff found three boxes of the employer’s property, which the maid had attempted to send to her home country.

The accused maid denied the charges of theft and claimed that the items, including electronic devices, jewelry, and gold watches, were gifts from her employer’s wife and daughter.

However, the court found her guilty and sentenced her to six months in prison, as well as a fine of Dh2,000. Upon completion of her sentence, she will also be deported. The court’s decision serves as a reminder that theft of any kind is a serious crime in Dubai, and perpetrators will face severe consequences.