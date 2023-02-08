Fil-Com leader in Turkiye: 3 Filipinos missing after magnitude 7.8 quake

A Filipino community leader in Turkiye revealed that three Filipinos are missing following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday.

“Unfortunately may tatlong Pilipinang missing doon sa Hatay, isa sa mga 11 provinces na affected ng 2 lindol na naganap dito sa amin. Unfortunately kasama doon sa 3 Pilipina, meron ding tatlong bata,” said Weng Timoteo, vice president of the Filipino told ABS-CBN News.

She said they are praying for any signs of life from the three missing Filipinos.

“Yung Pilipinang kausap ko ngayon lang, sinabi niya na gumuho talaga yung bahay nung kaibigan niya doon na may 3 anak,” she noted.

“Tapos meron pang 2 Pilipina na this morning pa namin hinahanap kasi apparently, yung isa a mga Pilipina na yun, sinabi nung amo na namatay na raw. Pero hindi pa namin naco-confirm,” she added.

“Until 3 hours ago I connected to the close friend of that so called patay na PIlipina na, and she believed na hindi pa raw patay ang kaibigan niya. So she started to cry nung kinakausap ko siya sa phone and I told her importante kako siya ligtas siya, nakaalis na siya doon sa affected place, ngayon nakalipat na sila nung amo niya sa Antalya,” Timoteo continued.

The community leader said that they are still coordinating with Filipinos in affected areas.

“Like itong close friend nitong sinasabing patay na na Pilipina, antagal ko siyang cino-contact, like I think 20, 30 times ko siyang cinocontact kanina, I managed to talk to her once, nagkausap lang kami ng 2,3 minutes, because I really wanted to check with her kung talaga ngang patay na yung kababayan namin. So naputol,” she lamented.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Turkiye have yet to confirm the missing Filipinos. So far, they only reported 2 confirmed injured from the powerful quakes.