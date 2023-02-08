Fact Check: Viral video shows wrong suspect in Ranara’s rape and murder case

On the day of Jullebee Ranara’s funeral, a video circulated on social media claiming to show the arrest of the suspect in her rape and murder. However, the video was actually from Saudi Arabia and not Kuwait, and was not related to her case.

Fact-checking organization Vera Files has released an article pointing out that the clip shows a student quarrel and has been circulating since 2019.

A TikTok post that showed screenshots of the supposed arrest of the suspect in the rape and murder of Jullebee Ranara was shared in a video. The video was posted on Jan. 26 by TikTok user @z505vvcu and the captions were not related to Ranara’s case.

However, other Filipino TikTok users began sharing the video and falsely claimed that the man arrested was the suspect in her case.

Vera Files underscored that these claims are false.

Media organizations based in Saudi Arabia have reported that the video actually shows a student argument and has been circulating since 2019.

On Nov. 27, 2019, a longer version of the arrest video was uploaded to a YouTube channel. The visual elements in the police cars in the video, such as the logo and colors, match those used by the police in Saudi Arabia and have been seen in news reports.

Despite this, authorities have stated that the person suspected of killing Ranara is already in jail, but no further details have been provided. This YouTube video was posted on the same day that Ranara’s remains were interred in Las Piñas City.