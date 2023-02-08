DMW halts deployment of first-time domestic helpers to Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has released a statement on Wednesday, stating that they are temporarily halting the deployment of first-time domestic helpers to Kuwait.

“DMW defers action on contracts of Kuwait-bound first-time OFW domestic workers until more safeguards are in place for their protection and welfare,” stated DMW’s news release.

“Yung mga baguhan, never before nagwork as kasambahays abroad or yung nagwork as kasambahays pero hindi sa Kuwait ay kailangan maghintay muna dahil nais tiyakin ng department na may mas maayos na monitoring at mas mabilis na response system in place bago sila tumungo doon,” Ople said.

Acting Secretary Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones expressed the same stance before the Senate Committee on OFW Affairs, chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo. Secretary Ople, who is currently in Tokyo supporting President Marcos during his meeting with Japanese shipowners, noted that there are still several countries for Filipinos seeking employment as domestic workers, and they should not be concerned about the new advisory from the DMW.

“Hong Kong remains a strong alternative and is much nearer to home, and we also have Singapore where we have very good relations with our counterpart ministry,” Ople added.

Ople remains positive that significant changes can still improve the existing bilateral Philippine-Kuwait labor agreement.

“Why not just impose a total deployment ban? Because there are actual OFWs who have already worked in Kuwait for several years who still want to go back to their old employers or seek new ones. We have also been informed through diplomatic channels of the willingness of the Kuwait government to engage in bilateral labor talks. We are preparing well in advance for these talks, bringing with us an accumulation of abuse done over the years, hence the need for significant changes,” Ople said.

Secretary Ople pointed to the positive relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines after the bilateral talks in November 2022.

She added that as a result of these talks, a joint technical working group was established to address various issues and concerns, and this group holds virtual meetings every week.