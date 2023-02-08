Another OFW eyes charges vs. Kuwaiti employer

Another overseas Filipino worker is seeking the help of authorities to file charges against her abusive employers in Kuwait.

Catherine Peneula is now back in the Philippines in her hometown in Sultan Kudarat told GMA News that she was physically abused by her female employer since 2019.

She suffered head injuries after her employer allegedly hit her with a wooden stick and a shoe.

“Hinampas niya po ako dito, pati dito, pati sa ulo…mainit ang ulo niya,” she said in an interview with GMA News.

“Nakita ng amo kong lalake, sinalba niya ako. Dinala niya ako sa bahay ng nanay ng amo kong lalaki…’yung amo kong lalaki ang nagdala sa akin,” she added.

Peneula said that she was forced to come home after the death of OFW Jullebee Ranara.

“Nung nasa airport nanghingi siya ng sorry sa akin, sabi niya sorry sa ginawa ng asawa ko, sabi ko ‘walang problema, pinapatawad kita pero yung asawa mo hindi ko mapatawad’,” she added.

Peneula said that she is now coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) about her case.