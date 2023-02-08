114th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws bridge gap between expat winners and their dreams

Last week’s 114th Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws saw three lucky expats wake up richer by AED 100,000 each after winning the three raffle draw guaranteed prizes. The draws saw a total of 1,646 participants receive AED 1,860,000 as prize money.

Allan and Norwin from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India, the three raffle winners, had winning raffle IDs of 29551588, 29542734, and 29684082 respectively. They described how the prize money would assist them to reach significant goals.

Allan, a 34-year-old Filipino expat living in Oman for the past six years, never imagined that he would walk away with such a large amount of money. He was tending to his chores at home when his friends and colleagues sent text messages informing him that he had won. Allan was left speechless and didn’t believe it until he verified his Mahzooz account. A frequent participant of Mahzooz for the past four months, Allan believes in perseverance and luck. He plans on using a significant portion of the winnings to build a house and establish a small business in the Philippines.

According to Norwin, a fellow 41-year-old mechanical technician and father of four, the AED 100,000 prize money would help him, and his family pay off his debts and start a business in the Philippines. Norwin who has spent the last 15 years living in the UAE, commented: “I’m ecstatic! This is a sizable chunk of money, that I never imagined would receive.”

Thanks to his winning from Mahzooz, 32-year-old Mohammad, an Indian office employee who has lived in the UAE for only two years, may finally realize his aspirations of getting married this year and furnishing his house with the appliances he had dreamed to own. Overjoyed with his win, Mohammad wants to reward himself with a new smartphone to celebrate his triumph.

All of the raffle draw winners of the 114th Super Saturday draws said they will keep participating in Mahzooz in the hopes of winning one of the top prizes of AED 10,000,000 at both the Fantastic Friday Epic draw and the Super Saturday draws.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.