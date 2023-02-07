Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo wants to regulate use of social media among minors to prevent teen pregnancies 

Senator Raffy Tulfo eyes the possibility of regulating the use of minors of social media to regulate the rising the numbers of teen pregnancies.

Tulfo said that the Department of Education should discuss with social media apps Tiktok, Facebook, Bigo, Alua, and OnlyFans to make sure that their users are all adults.

“Maraming nabubuntis dito because they exploit kasi ‘pag papasok ka dito sa Bigo, Alua, OnlyFans, then magdi-display ka ng talent mo,” Tulfo said.

“Then, ‘yung mga lalaki, mga matatanda kadalasan na mga hangol kung sa Bisaya, takaw na takaw ay mag-utos, ‘sige nga, maghubad ka nga. Sige nga magpakita ka ng ganito mo.’ Then later on, yayayain ‘yung bata na makipagkita sa kanila, nabubuntis ‘yung bata,” he added.

Tulfo then proposed for users to upload IDs to make sure that they are adults.

“Through DepEd siguro, and then PNP, NBI, makipag-tie up para kausapin o makipag-communicate dito sa mga nabanggit ko na mga online page or website na para ‘yung mga kabataan na pumapasok dito hingan ng ID to make na sure they’re adults, they’re of age,” he said.

