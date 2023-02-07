Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH inflation rises to 8.7% in January 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

The country’s inflation rate accelerated further to 8.7% in January according to the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, February 7.

This is above what economic managers predicted and claimed that the country’s inflation already peaked in December.

PSA National Statistician Dennis Mapa said that the January inflation was the fastest since the 9.1 percent in November 2008. It was also almost thrice as fast as the 3 percent recorded in January 2022.

Housing rentals, electricity and water rates as well as in the prices of vegetable, milk and eggs, and fruits and nuts are some of the drivers of the January inflation.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages inched up to 10.7% from 10.2%. Restaurants and accommodation services posted an inflation rate of 7.6% from 7%.

“As part of the administration’s eight-point agenda and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the government is implementing measures to ease price pressures and cushion the impact of inflation, especially on basic commodities,” NEDA Director-General Arsenio Balisacan said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos podium 1

Marcos urges Filipinos to pay correct taxes, to go after tax evaders 

5 hours ago
pbbm pre switzerlandflight

Marcos: PH to send rescue, humanitarian mission to Turkey 

7 hours ago
chef

Israeli MasterChef Tom Aviv at Taste of Dubai Festival

9 hours ago
Raffy Tulfo

Tulfo wants to regulate use of social media among minors to prevent teen pregnancies 

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button