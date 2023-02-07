Marcos urges Filipinos to pay correct taxes, to go after tax evaders 

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. vows to go after tax evaders and urges the public to pay correct taxes and on time.

Marcos made the statement during the tax campaign kick off the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The chief executive said taxes are important to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

“I encourage the public to pay the correct amount of taxes on time to support the country’s economic recovery and expansion so critical in this time,” Marcos said.

“It is my confidence that you will continue to cooperate, collaborate, and coordinate with the government on how to improve the experience of our tax collection system,” he added.

Marcos also lauded the BIR efforts to digitalize the agency.

“Against tax evaders: we will not stop with our hardline stance. We will not hesitate to prosecute erring taxpayers,”BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr.

“We will continue to go after illicit traders. We will charge producers and users of fake receipts,” he added.