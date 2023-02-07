Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share first family photo with baby 

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola proudly shared their first family photo on their social media accounts.

Both celebrities were all smiles with newborn daughter, Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano.

“She was so tiny. Siyempre full pak lashes ko at nagkulot ng buhok bago manganak,” she said in the caption.

Some of her fans couldn’t help but appreciate Mendiola’s beauty even after she gave birth.

“Grabii naman ang pretty.. ako nung nanganak mukhang nabinat agad,” a netizen said.

“Wala na ako masabi kundi isang malaking SANA ALL GANITO KAGANDA PAGKATAPOS MANGANAK,” another one commented.

Mendiola’s vlog was first uploaded on February 5 documenting her experience giving birth with Isabella.

Former Congresswoman Vilma Santos Recto was among the first visitors of Isabella.