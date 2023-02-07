DFA: No reported Filipino casualties in Turkey-Syria quake 

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that no Filipinos have been harmed so far following the powerful quake that hit Sourthern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Monday morning.

“As of 6 Feb report, No reported Filipino casualties in the earthquake-affected provinces,” the DFA said in a message to reporters on Tuesday.

248 Filipinos are located in earthquake-affected areas according to the DFA.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the peoples and governments of Türkiye and Syria following the strong earthquake that has claimed many lives and caused massive destruction to their countries,” President Bongbong Marcos said in a statement.

Marcos added that the government is ready to help and extend assistance to earthquake victims.

“The Philippines is ready to help in whatever way it can in responding to this disaster,” he added.