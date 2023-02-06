Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President express condolences to Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victims of an earthquake in their countries.

The Turskish-Syrian border was hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday, February 6 with strong aftershocks causing multiple buildings to collapse.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathy and prayer for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured,” reported WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also made two separate phone calls to the two Presidents.

“In these calls, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their people, and the families of those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries. He also offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” reported WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s support for Syria and Turkey and offered to extend any assistance necessary to mitigate the impact of the the earthquake.

Both Presidents reportedly expressed their gratitude to His Highness and wished the UAE continued progress and success.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 02 06 at 5.17.51 PM

Second earthquake hits Turkey, death toll climbs to 1500

3 hours ago
PHOTO 1

Philippine News Agency signs twin partnership with New Perspective Media and The Filipino Times

5 hours ago
visa uae

Can you really own a Freelance visa?

5 hours ago
Dubai Consulate POLO OWWA Special Consular Day August 2021

First time to apply for contract verification? Here’s how

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button