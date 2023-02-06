UAE President express condolences to Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victims of an earthquake in their countries.

The Turskish-Syrian border was hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday, February 6 with strong aftershocks causing multiple buildings to collapse.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathy and prayer for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured,” reported WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also made two separate phone calls to the two Presidents.

“In these calls, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their people, and the families of those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries. He also offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” reported WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s support for Syria and Turkey and offered to extend any assistance necessary to mitigate the impact of the the earthquake.

Both Presidents reportedly expressed their gratitude to His Highness and wished the UAE continued progress and success.