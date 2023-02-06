Second earthquake hits Turkey, death toll climbs to 1500

Less than 12 hours from the deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, another magnitude 7.7 quake hit the same region rising the death toll to 1,500.

The first quake struck while people slept, and it was measured 7.8 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 5:17am UAE time (UTC 01:17:32). The shaking was felt over 600km by approximately 86M people in Cyprus, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Georgia, Syrian Arab Republic, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

According to residents, it took almost two minutes before the shaking stopped.

It is now considered as one of the most powerful quakes in the region in at least a century.

I know it is difficult to follow, but last night M7.8 earthquake in Turkey has just been followed by a M7.7 (preliminary) 20 min ago. It will add to the damage and further complexify the response. Our thoughts are with all the affected people and their loved ones 🙏 — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 6, 2023

Search and rescue operations are ongoing but have been hampered by poor weather conditions. Turkey’s president said that over 45 nations had so far offered assistance.

Several aftershocks with magnitudes 4-5 were also recorded.

