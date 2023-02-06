Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Second earthquake hits Turkey, death toll climbs to 1500

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Less than 12 hours from the deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, another magnitude 7.7 quake hit the same region rising the death toll to 1,500.

The first quake struck while people slept, and it was measured 7.8 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 5:17am UAE time (UTC 01:17:32). The shaking was felt over 600km by approximately 86M people in Cyprus, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Georgia, Syrian Arab Republic, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

According to residents, it took almost two minutes before the shaking stopped.

It is now considered as one of the most powerful quakes in the region in at least a century.

Read: Magnitude 7.8 quake hits Turkey 

Read: UAE President express condolences to Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

Search and rescue operations are ongoing but have been hampered by poor weather conditions. Turkey’s president said that over 45 nations had so far offered assistance.

Several aftershocks with magnitudes 4-5 were also recorded.

The UAE President has expressed his condolences to Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 02 06 at 4.50.21 PM

UAE President express condolences to Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

3 hours ago
PHOTO 1

Philippine News Agency signs twin partnership with New Perspective Media and The Filipino Times

4 hours ago
visa uae

Can you really own a Freelance visa?

5 hours ago
Dubai Consulate POLO OWWA Special Consular Day August 2021

First time to apply for contract verification? Here’s how

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button