Philippine News Agency signs twin partnership with New Perspective Media and The Filipino Times

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) has signed twin partnership agreements with New Perspective Media (NPM) Group — a leading integrated marketing, media-tech, events and investment promotions company based in Dubai with offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific; and The Filipino Times (TFT) the largest newspaper and digital platform for overseas Filipinos.

The agreement between PNA and NPM aims to broaden the reach of information distributed by PNA as the Philippine government’s official web-based newswire service and NPM on behalf of its clients in the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, the agreement between PNA and TFT aims to facilitate the exchange of news and media content and international media expertise and experience.

Both agreements were signed by News and Information (NIB) Director Raymond Robert Burgos of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO); and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group and Publisher of TFT; PNA Executive Editor Demetrio Pisco Jr. and Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group and GM of TFT.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by NIB Assistant Director Lee Ann Pattugalan, PNA Deputy Executive Editor Luis Morente and Mark Nituma, NPM Group Country Manager and TFT Editorial Director.

Burgos underscored that the agreement targets to help the agencies effectively disseminate objective information to a wider audience in the Philippines and abroad.

“This deal is in line with our strategic goal of expanding PNA’s reach and network worldwide especially in the Middle East, where there’s a high concentration of Filipino diaspora. It is an important step in disseminating timely and relevant news that matters to Filipinos across the globe,” Burgos said.

Remo said the agreement will further forge greater ties between the Philippines and the Middle East.

“The partnership forms part of our goal to strengthen our relationship with media stakeholders, as NPM expands its presence in the Philippines and in celebration of The Filipino Times’ 10th anniversary. It speaks of both entities’ commitment to giving Filipinos fast access to accurate and reliable media content, wherever they are in the world. Additionally, this exercise will also promote greater Philippines-Middle East ties by putting a spotlight on important economic developments in trade relations, investments and cooperation,” Remo said.

Promoting foreign investment opportunities in PH

The agreements highlight NPM’s role in promoting stronger communication that links governments, companies and organizations. Since its inception, the company has been facilitating billions of peso worth of investments to the country through the annual Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest international property and investment exhibition in the Middle East.

PPIE will once again highlight the country as a premier investment destination in Asia in its ninth edition on May 12-13, 2023. This will coincide with another NPM-led event, Philippine Economic and Investment Summit, on May 12.

During the highly successful World Expo in the UAE, NPM organized the ‘Philippines Country Business Briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai’ spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry. This exercise secured the country PHP33 billion worth of investments (LOIs) that are expected to create 4,000 job opportunities in the country.

International media cooperation

The partnership between PNA and TFT will involve a keen focus on the areas of promoting media cooperation through the exchange of international media expertise and experiences, especially during international coverages.

Pisco said: “This partnership reflects PNA’s keen objective to build international collaborations on producing news content that not only informs but inspires and aspires. It is part of our proactive step in ensuring that our modern-day heroes stay connected with important developments in the Philippines.”

Ang said: “In celebration of TFT’s 10th anniversary, our partnership with PNA represents an important milestone as the first collaboration between the Philippine government’s newswire service and a Middle East-based newspaper catering to overseas Filipinos.”

TFT has an average of 4 million page views and 35 million impressions per month in nearly 200 countries and a weekly print run of 60,000 across the seven emirates of the UAE. Together with PNA, it also maintains an active news-sharing agreement with the UAE’s Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Founded in 1973, PNA is one of the oldest news agencies in Southeast Asia.

Both media entities joined the inaugural Global Media Congress, which was organized by WAM and ADNEC Group, in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. (The Filipino Times).