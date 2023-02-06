May additional contract verification requirements nga ba?

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO), formerly known as Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates, are countering misinformation disseminated online stating that they have increased the requirements for contract verification.

Series of posts and videos are misleading overseas Filipinos stating that presenting your employer’s trade license, submitting copies of your Wage Protection System (WPS) record, and any other potential requirements are now being demanded by the agency should one wish to verify their contracts.

Reality is, it does not apply for all.

Not applicable for everyone

In the MWO-Dubai Advisory No. 5 released last January 26, the MWO clarified that the checklist requirements for Individual Contract Verification have not been changed.

“The previous number of required documents for contract verification for skilled worker was four (4) (contract, passport, visa, and additional proof of employment). Pursuant to POEA Memorandum Circular No. 17, Series of 2022, MWO-Dubai reduced the requirements to three (3) (contract, passport, and visa). The same country-specific documents required in the previous checklist were simply retained. In the case of domestic workers, the same number of requirements was maintained,” stated the MWO Advisory.

They also specified that additional requirements are only asked “as circumstance may warrant.” The given examples of these circumstances were “if the worker changed employers or did not have previous record, and/or if there were inconsistencies observed.”

Additionally, the Migrant Workers Office emphasized that their request for additional requirements has a valid justification.

“The MWO-Dubai follows the rules and regulations of the Philippine and the United Arab Emirates with regard to the employment of Overseas Filipino Workers,” stated MWO.

The origin of the mix-up can be traced from posts shared by some overseas Filipinos online on how they were asked to present the additional requirements upon application for contract verification. What was not mentioned was the underlying basis as to why they were required to present them.

Inconsistencies observed

Labour Attaché John Rio A. Bautista, who heads the MWO Dubai and Northern Emirates, told The Filipino Times that there has been an increase in the number of inconsistencies observed since November 2022.

“We checked about 10-15 clients out of 200-250 daily clients were involved in visa trading and are not working with the indicated employer or the actual position stated in their contract,” said Labour Attaché Bautista.

This led to their crackdown on illegal ‘freelance’ visas.

“We have documented more than 200 so far of those involved in visa trading or those who just bought their visas (they are using the term “freelance”) but they are not really working for the employer indicated in the contract and visa. Others are not working at all,” said Labour Attaché Bautista.

Among the confounding discrepancies that was discovered were individuals holding management positions but were only earning 1,000 dirhams, significantly lower than the supposed wage of 7,000 dirhams stated in their labor contracts.

“They even indicated in the contract a salary that is too high, but it cannot be supported by payment by the company through bank or WPS. Payment through WPS is mandated by the UAE govt in most sectors,” said Bautista.

According to Bautista, they indicate the high salaries as it can be used in applying for affidavit of support.

“Credentials are being asked if the level of education indicated is university and the position is also high like administration manager but their previous record in POEA database indicates a low skilled position like HSW or cleaner. So we have to ask for the qualification. We also encountered good number of applicants submitting documents with contract showing positions like; systems administrator, web developer, marketing manager but the record with POEA shows previous position as domestic helper or cleaner. Another case involves Administration Manager but with AED1,000 basic salary which is not commensurate to the position. Eventually all of them admitted that they only paid 8-12k AED for their visa,” explained Bautista.

No need to worry

The MWO emphasized that if your employment and related documentation are following the UAE and Philippine laws and regulations, the contract verification process will proceed smoothly.

They also encouraged workers to educate themselves on the requirements and official announcements rather than resorting to falsifying information. Lastly, they urged the public to help stop the spread of false and harmful rumors, which can create confusion and misinformation among fellow overseas Filipinos.