LOOK: Maja Salvador’s sister joins Binibining Pilipinas

Among the latest list of applicants for the country’s top beauty pageant Binibining Pilipinas is actress Maja Salvador’s sister, Jessie.

“New journey awaits,” posted Jessie Salvador in her latest instagram post.

 

A post shared by Jessie Salvador (@itsjessiesalvador)

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Salvador said Maja is supportive of her bid for the crown.

“Sobrang support sa akin ni Maja,” Jessie told ABS-CBN News. “I am grateful to all those who believe in me!”

Other candidates seen filing their applications during the last day of the Binibining Pilipinas deadline were “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemate Reign Parani, and TFC host Kiara Gregorio.

