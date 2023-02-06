Latest NewsNewsTFT News

First time to apply for contract verification? Here’s how

File photo of OFWs at the MWO

Verification is the procedure being conducted or applied by the Labor Attaché to ensure that all employment rights, benefits, and welfare of Filipino migrant workers at the worksite are duly protected.

In the UAE, Filipinos living and working across the emirates must have their work contracts verified by the MWO.

Currently, the requirements are:

  1. Valid employment contract
  2. Passport
  3. Visa copy
  4. Emirates ID
  5. Or any proof of current employment (i.e. labour card, salary certificate, payslip)

You can either present these documents through the MWO’s online portal or by setting an appointment or visiting the MWO a day before your flight. They offer expediting the processing of documents should you require it a day before your schedules flight to the Philippines.

@thefilipinotimes PAANO MAGPA-VERIFY NG CONTRACT? #verify #contract #ofw #ofwlife #howto #visa #uae #contractverification #polo #dubai #ofwpinoy #pinoy #viral #trending #tips #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #Pinas #uuwingpinas #paano #firststep #uaelaw #uaerules #TheFilipinoTimes #heyitsjustinaguilar #tiktokuae #tiktokdubai #tiktokph #abroad #buhayabroad #touristvisa #employment #jobs #verify #TFT ♬ Miss You – Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz

To list down, you can choose the following methods to apply for contract verification:

  1. Online submission
  2. Appointment
  3. Walk-in (One day before your confirmed flight only)
  4. Authorized representative (if you are not able to process it personally)

Starting last August 2022, the MWO has opened 500 slots for online verification and has removed the requirement of a confirmed flight for OFWs to apply for verification.

If you’re located in the Philippines but have received an offer to work in the UAE, you can have your contract verified through a designated representative in the UAE. This person should visit the Migrant Workers Office/Philippine Overseas Labor Office in person to complete the verification process.

