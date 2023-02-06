Can you really own a Freelance visa?

The UAE has introduced various extended residency permits, such as the Golden Visa, Green Visa, Retirement Visa, and Freelance Visa, aimed at attracting top talent globally for investors, property buyers, students, and professionals.

Many Filipinos are enticed to get this type of visa as in does not require any sponsorship and has a validity of up to three years. It allows flexibility to work for multiple companies, does not require an office space and gives you the freedom to be your own boss.

Currently, the freelancer eligibility in Dubai can be obtained by those in the Education, Media, Tech, and creative industries.

The MWO has released a memorandum to educate Filipino workers of where they can get legitimate freelance visas and help curb the rising number of individuals involved in visa trading guised as ‘freelance’ visas.

The following are the list of free zones offering legitimate freelance visas and the corresponding eligible field*:

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone: Media professionals, educationists Dubai Media City: Various fields related to media (actor, aerial shoot photographer, animator, artist, audio/sound engineer, brand consultant, cameraman, choreographer, commentator, composer, content provider, copywriter, director, editor, events planner, graphic and furniture designers, journalists, market analyst, presenters, print media specialists, web designers, web developers and other professionals) Dubai Internet City Dubai Knowledge Park: education advisors, e-learning advisors, executive coaches, researchers, and trainers Dubai Design District: Apparel designers, concept designers, fashion stylists, image consultants. fashion artists, hairstylists, interior designers, object designers, personal shoppers, textile designers, visual merchandisers, and wedding planner Ajman Free Zone Dubai Development Authority Creative City Media Free Zone (Fujairah): media, events, consultancy, education, communication and marketing, music and entertainment, design and technology Umm Al Quwain Free Zone Dubal Airport Free Zone Authority (Dafza), Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Talent Pass: media, education, art, technology. marketing and consultancy.

The Migrant Workers Office stated that according to the UAE Federal Decree – Law No. 9 of 2022, it is illegal to hire or temporarily employ domestic workers without a license from the Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The MWO emphasized that the only ways to legally employ domestic workers are through licensed agencies, Tadbeers, or through the direct sponsorship of a qualified employer.

“As regards use of “own visa”, OFWs (both skilled and domestic workers) are advised not to engage in visa trading as such is subject to the UAE Civil Procedure Law and workers and employers involved in it are considered partners in crime, hence, may both be held liable as determined by the proper court of law,” the MWO stated.