Beyoncé breaks record for most number of Grammy awards 

Pop icon Beyoncé managed to break the record for the number of wins at the Grammy Awards after winning four trophies in the coveted music awards.

Beyonce won Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” Best Dance/Electronic album for “Renaissance.”

She surpassed the record of classical conductor Georg Solti after winning 32 Grammy Awards.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said after receiving her trophies.

“I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God,” she added.

Beyonce was not able to receive her award for Cuff it because she arrived late in the ceremony due to traffic.

“To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!” Beyonce continued.

“It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance,” she added, thanking “all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions,” she added.

“I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”she added.