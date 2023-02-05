WATCH: US shoots down suspected spy balloon from China

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected spy balloon from China off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4 marking the end of a week-long episode that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Biden had issued an order to take down the balloon on Wednesday but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to avoid debris crashing to Earth and putting civilians at risk. The mission involved multiple fighter and refueling aircraft, but only one, an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, took the shot and used a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile.

China strongly condemned the military strike on what it claims was an airship used for meteorological and scientific purposes that had strayed into U.S. airspace “completely accidentally”. The U.S. officials dismissed such claims and maintained that the balloon was used for spying purposes. The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, and U.S. officials said that the relatively shallow water could aid efforts to recover the Chinese surveillance equipment in the coming days.

The downing of the balloon caused a brief halt to flights in and out of three airports in South Carolina, but they resumed on Saturday afternoon. President Biden is likely to face intense political scrutiny from Republican opponents in Congress who argue he failed to act quickly enough. The U.S. government spoke directly with China after shooting down the balloon, and the State Department also briefed allies and partners around the world. Questions remain about how much information China may have gathered during the balloon’s journey across the United States.

The balloon entered U.S. airspace in Alaska on January 28th and moved into Canadian airspace on January 30th before re-entering U.S. airspace over northern Idaho on January 31st. The U.S. officials did not publicly disclose the balloon’s presence over the United States until Thursday. The U.S. relationship with China is likely to be a major theme of the 2024 presidential race, with former President Donald Trump, who is considering running in the 2024 election, calling for the balloon to be shot down earlier this week.

🚨#BREAKING: Incredible HD footage of the Chinese surveillance balloon being shot down 🚨#MyrtleBeach l #SC Watch incredible HD video of the moment when the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by a single missile from an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/KjwTrgcvcb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 4, 2023