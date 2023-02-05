Vlogger fined Php150,000 due to online sexual harassment

A vlogger has been fined by the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of La Trinidad for violating the Safe Spaces Act (Republic Act No. 11313). The vlogger, Renan Padawi, 39, a resident of Itogon town, was originally charged with “gender-based online sexual harassment” against Mia Magdalena Fokno, 45, but changed his plea from “not guilty” to guilty when he was rearraigned on Feb. 1, 2023.

In a ruling dated Feb. 2, 2023, MTC Judge Mylene May Adobe-Cabuag ordered Padawi to pay a total of P150,000 as a fine for his offense. The court could have sentenced him to six months to six years in jail but instead chose to fine him P100,000 and P50,000 as a civil liability to Fokno due to it being his first offense. The judge also ordered the return of the P30,000 bail that Padawi posted after his arrest on Sept. 8, 2022.

Padawi, who goes by the name “Jackfloyd Sawyer” on social media, has around 16,000 followers on Facebook where he posts videos and status updates about his life and personal opinions. However, in August 2022, Padawi attacked Fokno on social media after she asked about the whereabouts of President Marcos during a magnitude-7 earthquake that shook Luzon on July 27, 2022. The following day, Padawi posted a video where he insulted and made sexist remarks towards Fokno while arguing that the President was not responsible for the earthquake.

Fokno, who is a resident of La Trinidad and is the school administrator of Cordillera Quest, a training center accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, stated in a recent interview that she pursued the case despite being urged to withdraw it because it was a “trivial matter.” Fokno said that she had to see the case through not only for herself but for all women who have been attacked online but remained silent.