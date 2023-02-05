Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Onions accepted as payment in QC store

Staff Report

A number of Filipinos trooped to the Japan Home Center in Quezon City on Sunday to exchange household items with onions for limited time.

The promo was offered as onions remain expensive in the country.

The QC store manager said that a piece of onion is worth P88 in the store and a person is limited to buy only three items.

The store accepted any size or kind of onions.

The store said that the collected onions will be donated to charity work which will be through a community pantry.

“Sana puwedeng maraming sibuyas… Kinse ang isa maliliit lang…. Masaya kasi kahit papaano nakabili kami ng ganitong items,” one of the customers told ABS-CBN News.

“Okay naman kahit papaano. Maliliit lang siya, kinse lang siya para sa halagang P88,” she added.

The store marketing head said that they don’t aim to earn from the promo.

“Since tumataas ang prices ng onions, ang daming taong hindi maka-afford bumili. So we are extending help na lang for the community pantry… Everyone can get naman,” Gamboa said.

“Hindi namin goal kumita for this campaign. Way of helping to the people lalo na tumataas ang prices ng mga goods,” she added.

