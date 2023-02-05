China protests after US shoots down alleged spy balloon

China and the United States are at odds once again as China has expressed strong dissatisfaction towards the United States over its recent decision to shoot down the alleged spy balloon, which China referred to as a “civilian airship”. The event took place on Saturday, when US military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a statement calling for the United States to handle the situation in a professional and restrained manner. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has praised the action taken by the US military, stating that he had ordered the Pentagon to shoot down the balloon as soon as possible.

The high-altitude surveillance balloon was launched by the People’s Republic of China and was being used in an attempt to monitor strategic sites in the continental United States. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has confirmed that the balloon was brought down above US territorial waters, at the direction of President Biden. He added that this decision was made with the full support of the Canadian government and was taken in coordination with the Canadian government.

The balloon was first spotted in the sky over Montana earlier this week, according to CNN. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has claimed that the balloon was a civilian airship from China that had deviated far from its planned course. Despite this, the US military saw the balloon as a threat and took action to bring it down.

In a statement, Secretary Austin said that the US President and his national security team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people. He also mentioned that today’s action demonstrates this, as it was a deliberate and lawful action taken in response to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty by the People’s Republic of China.

President Biden also spoke to reporters about the incident, stating that the US Department of Defence had created options to shoot down the balloon safely over US territorial waters while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities. He added that he had given his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon “as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path”.