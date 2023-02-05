Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Businees tycoon Roberto V. Ongpin passes away at 86

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Business tycoon Roberto V. Ongpin died on Saturday night in his sleep according to his family. He was 86.

Ongpin’s nephew Apa told the media that the chairman of Alphaland Corporation, died in his sleep on Balesin Island, a private island off Polillo, Quezon.

“He is survived by his wife, Monica Arellano, his children, Stephen, Anna, Michelle and Julian, and four grandchildren, two of whom he got to play with before he went to sleep last night,” Apa added.

Roberto’s remains will be brought to Manila but no details of the wake have been given yet.

The Filipino businessman ranked 23rd on Forbes Magazine’s Richest Filipinos in 2022.

“Rest in peace Chairman/Idol Bobby Ongpin 🙏 Prayers for his family and loved ones. Indeed to live is Christ Jesus and to die is gain. #RIP #RVO #LovePrayers,” Senator Joel Villanueva said.

“My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Roberto “Bobby” Ongpin or simply “RVO” to many. 🙏🙏 Rest in peace my friend… you will be missed…,” Senator Chiz Escudero said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

David Licauco

David Licauco reveals having sleep apnea, mulls getting surgery

4 mins ago
Renan Padawi Jackfloyd Sawyer

Vlogger fined Php150,000 due to online sexual harassment

12 mins ago
Ambs 2 willie

Willie Revillame slams critics of ALLTV as reports of looming cancellation of some shows surface

5 hours ago
JAPAN HOME CENTRE SIBUYAS 6

LOOK: Onions accepted as payment in QC store

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button