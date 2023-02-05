Businees tycoon Roberto V. Ongpin passes away at 86

Business tycoon Roberto V. Ongpin died on Saturday night in his sleep according to his family. He was 86.

Ongpin’s nephew Apa told the media that the chairman of Alphaland Corporation, died in his sleep on Balesin Island, a private island off Polillo, Quezon.

“He is survived by his wife, Monica Arellano, his children, Stephen, Anna, Michelle and Julian, and four grandchildren, two of whom he got to play with before he went to sleep last night,” Apa added.

Roberto’s remains will be brought to Manila but no details of the wake have been given yet.

The Filipino businessman ranked 23rd on Forbes Magazine’s Richest Filipinos in 2022.

“Rest in peace Chairman/Idol Bobby Ongpin 🙏 Prayers for his family and loved ones. Indeed to live is Christ Jesus and to die is gain. #RIP #RVO #LovePrayers,” Senator Joel Villanueva said.

“My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Roberto “Bobby” Ongpin or simply “RVO” to many. 🙏🙏 Rest in peace my friend… you will be missed…,” Senator Chiz Escudero said.