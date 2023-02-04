Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Zomato closes operations in Philippines after “great run”

Zomato, the India-based online restaurant aggregator and food guide, has closed its operations in the Philippines, leaving its patrons in shock. In a farewell message posted on its website and app on February 2, the company said, “Goodbye, Metro Manila! It has been a great run but we have, sadly, stopped our operations here.”

Zomato has been a trusted food guide for Filipinos, providing them with new restaurant suggestions and the ability to view menus of local eateries. The sudden shutdown of its operations in the Philippines has left its patrons feeling sad and surprised.

The company, founded by Deepinder Goyal in 2008 and formally launched in 2010, has been providing customers with a platform to discover new restaurants, write food reviews, upload photos, order food delivery, and book reservations. The website first launched in the Philippines in 2013, making it the first Southeast Asian country where Zomato started its operation.

Two years ago, Zomato announced the cessation of its ‘Pro Membership’, which was a loyalty program that offered priority food delivery and exclusive discounts to its members. Despite halting its operations in the Philippines, the company stated that it will continue its services in India and the UAE.

